Technological Parking Facilities at Marina di Stabia

CAME Parkare, a company of the CAME group specializing in the design of advanced parking management systems, has created the new parking area of the prestigious Yacht Club of Castellamare di Stabia. A top-of-the-range 'PKE’ system, with a capacity of 760 cars, consisting of 6 access points with 'Gard 4' barriers and related entry and exit units and 3 automatic cashiers, that provides customized management of different types of users (Marina subscribers, occasional visitors and professionals).

The Yacht Club, the pride of Marina di Stabia, was designed by architect Massimiliano Fuksas and features a restaurant, a café, a swimming pool and some conference rooms. A panoramic terrace overlooks the sea allowing a sight of the beauties of the Neapolitan city, ranging from the Marine Protected Area of Punta Campanella to Capri, from Ischia to Vesuvius, all in a single glance.

The CAME ‘PKE’ parking system simplifies and speeds up the entry and exit of users from the Marina di Stabia parking areas, improving user parking experience. In the area, in fact, some innovative and 'intelligent' solutions have been implemented, such as the license plate recognition with OCR and the use of the TAG UHF antenna: an adhesive label that can be easily stuck to the vehicle windshield which allows dynamic entry to the parking facility. Furthermore, the system is suitable for possible future integrations with Telepass devices.

The car park has been designed by the engineering department of CAME, which also offers technical support and advanced remote assistance in real time. The PKE system guarantees low maintenance and requires less staff for parking supervision, who can therefore be employed for other tasks. The parking system was installed in short time, but in two distinct phases, in such a way as to ensure access to the structure by the yacht club customers and the continuity of the services.

The nautical tourism facility of Marina di Stabia was built inside the Gulf of Naples in an abandoned industrial area, once occupied by Cantieri Metallurgici Italiani. The project is the result of a redevelopment plan which included the construction of the marina, a shipyard and dry storage, as well as commercial and industrial buildings, restaurants, sports facilities and exhibition areas. The shipyard extends over a total area of 60,000 square meters, positioning itself as one of the largest marinas in Europe, an icon of revival for Southern Italy.

About CAME

CAME is a leading brand and global partner for integrated solutions for the automation, control and security of residential, public and urban spaces. Its solutions are designed to create smart spaces that improve personal wellbeing. The Group develops operators for entrances, video door entry systems, temperature control, home automation and burglar-proof systems and sectional doors for residential and industrial environments. It also offers solutions for large projects and urban planning, for automatic parking managing systems and parking meters, for access control and the security of collective environments. With over 45 years in the business, the Group founded by Paolo Menuzzo, today chairman of the CAME Group holding company, is headquartered in Dosson di Casier in the province of Treviso, and has 7 production plants in Treviso, Sesto al Reghena (Pordenone), Spilimbergo (Pordenone), Avignon (France), Barcelona (Spain) London (England) and Kocaeli (Turkey). Andrea Menuzzo, the founder’s son, is the president of CAME S.p.A. The company has 1,700 employees, branches in 21 countries and thanks to its business partners and distributors, it has operations in 118 countries. In 2018 it recorded a turnover of 250 million Euro.

Follow CAME also on the website www.came.com and on Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.