CARRIDA Appoints Pedro Bento as CSO and Launches New Website

CARRIDA Technologies, the provider of leading ALPR software solutions, has appointed Pedro Bento as CSO to lead the International Sales and Business Development. The company also launched a new website to showcase its best-in-class ALPR software engine and solutions as well as ALPR Edge Devices. Special to CARRIDA is the unmatched CARRIDA ALPR engine that can be flexibly deployed as OEM library, WebGUI solution for easy startup and configuration of edge devices or with the CARRIDA App for any Android device. On top, the company offers validated platforms and matching components that enable easy, quick and cost-effective developments of individual ALPR applications.

Pedro Bento joined CARRIDA as Chief Sales Officer. In his new role, he will lead the international sales and business development of the ALPR software provider and strengthen its growth in applications such as access control, fleet management, and parking, safety and law enforcement as well as traffic management, smart city, and tolling projects. Pedro has vast experience in the Mobility Industry and has held several positions on the Management level previously, e.g. in Verra Mobility as Vice President Europe, A-to-Be (part of Brisa Group) as Chief Sales Officer, and Q-Free as Vice President for Europe and Latin America.



Pedro Bento on his appointment: “CARRIDA offers most advanced ALPR software with the latest technologies such as AI and Deep Learning. A lot of applications ranging from traffic management to smart cities can benefit from our solutions. I’m looking forward to supporting many projects to get the most out of the CARRIDA offerings and to take the lead in their markets with our developments".

New Website Presents Extensive Solutions Portfolio

Along with Pedro Bento’s introduction CARRIDA launched its new website. It shows the extensive CARRIDA software solutions portfolio, ranging from a powerful OEM library for ALPR and make/model recognition to CARRIDA Edge, a WebGUI solution for easy startup and configuration of edge devices, to the CARRIDA App for Android devices. Beyond software, it also shows the CARRIDA validated platforms and components that enable developers to set up their own ALPR devices as fast and easy as never before.

About CARRIDA Technologies GmbH

CARRIDA Technologies is a provider of ALPR/ANPR/OCR software solutions for access control, parking, fleet management, smart cities, traffic management, safety, security, law enforcement and tolling. As a one-stop-shop CARRIDA offers end to end solutions for the ALPR industry covering the complete value chain.



CARRIDA Technologies is a joint venture of the two companies Vision Components (Ettlingen/Karlsruhe in Germany) and SL Solutions (Graz in Austria). The company was founded in 2017.