EasyPark expands to Iceland

EasyPark Group has acquired Icelandic digital parking service, Leggja, to become the country’s newest parking provider, and expand its extensive global network.

Already at the forefront of parking solutions in Europe, EasyPark is used in over 1400 cities across 18 countries.

Leggja was founded by Stokkur in 2008 and acquired by Já in 2017. Leggja users will over the next couple of months gradually be invited to EasyPark’s app, which provides many millions of registered users with the quickest and most efficient solution to find, remotely manage & pay for parking and EV charging. During the transition, the two apps will be running side-by-side for a period of time to ensure full parking service.

Vilborg Helga Harðardóttir, Já hf.’s CEO, stated, “We are very proud of Leggja and thank all of its users for its very positive reception. With EasyPark managing the parking operations, our users will continue to receive the same excellent service as before.”

She continues, “additionally, our local users will be able to use EasyPark service seamlessly abroad across Europe and travelers from abroad will have easier access to parking here in Iceland. EasyPark is in the forefront of parking solutions and continues to iterate and improve its services, for the benefit of all users. This is an exciting change for Leggja’s customers”.

Johan Birgersson, CEO of EasyPark Group added, “We have been working on this for quite some time and are pleased we have reached a positive outcome. The acquisition of Leggja demonstrates the rapid growth trajectory of EasyPark. We are committed to delivering the same outstanding services to motorists, parking operators and municipalities in Iceland that EasyPark has become well known and awarded for across Europe”.

EasyPark has built a name for itself as a leader of innovation, not only delivering unrivalled service for drivers, but also the companies they work for, cities and parking operators.

Through the app, Icelandic users will have access to smart parking solutions and features, such as start, stop and extend parking. The app also senses when there is free parking, so drivers don’t pay for parking when payment isn’t required. In addition, EasyPark offers a smooth registration process for new users and a user-friendly interface for switching between private and corporate accounts.

About EasyPark Group

Our award-winning digital services have been helping drivers to manage their parking since 2001. But what we do doesn’t stop there. In 1200 cities across 15 countries, our technology helps businesses, operators, and cities with parking administration, planning and management. What we actually do is make urban life easier – one parking spot at a time. Visit www.easyparkgroup.com to learn more!