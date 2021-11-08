App-less Parking - GMP QR Completes 1400+ Sessions in a Single Day

Get My Parking recently launched GMP QR, a QR-based and app-less solution that makes parking contactless and lightning-fast. GMP is proud to announce that the initial deployment of the product in locations across Miami, Florida has been incredibly successful, with over 1400 sessions completed through GMP QR in a single day.

Using the unique Pay as you Go technology, GMP QR enables people to pay for their parking session without having to download an app on their phones and completing a complex registration process.

The parker scans the QR code displayed at the lot to access a white-labeled web app. They can get started with just their phone number. After entering the estimated duration of their stay and their License Plate Number, the barriers open and the session starts.

Admins can keep track of the active parking sessions happening in their lot as well as their revenue data using the admin dashboard. They can also set up discounts, promo codes, and tariffs using this user-friendly portal. GMP QR is an operator-friendly solution, with deployments possible in under 30 minutes and an optional Enforcement API integration that handles overstays.

Once the session is nearing expiry, GMP QR sends reminders to their parkers via text and email. This message will contain a link that allows users to extend their session without having to return to the parking lot. The solution also sends invoices to the registered emails.

With the launch of products like GMP QR and Tap N Park, Get My Parking is set to revolutionize touchless parking as we know it, taking it one step further to make it app-less. If you would like to learn more about GMP’s innovative suite of products, you can start a conversation here.

About Get My Parking

Get My Parking is an award-winning provider of an Interoperable Smart Parking Platform that connects all parking and mobility stakeholders on a common platform who were until now operating in silos. It comprises a team of doers with a clear mission to digitize the parking industry globally. Get My Parking (GMP) was founded in 2015 by Chirag Jain and Rasik Pansare with a vision to make every parking transaction a sub-conscious experience. With a strong foundation of the team, technology, and partnerships, GMP is creating a future-proof platform to connect the parking industry internally as well with urban mobility players.