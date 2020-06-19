Innova ALPR & COVID-19: More Integrations and Efficiency

Aena, Coca-Cola, ING Group and Repsol trust on our technology SIRAM OCR5 to manage their security and access control systems in main spanish locations. Our ALPR technology based on Deep Learning is a versatile and effective solution for license plate recognition, guaranteeing an accuracy rate greater than 99%.



When analyzing the ALPR market during this COVID-19 period, we identify an urgent requirement from large companies to improve their access control systems and guarantee compliance with health regulations. This means the need of a technological convergence between different systems that coexist in the parking market (public and private), especially after this COVID-19 situation. When analyzing these four large companies, the technological convergence is produced by three large access control systems manufacturers such as Honeywell in case of Coca-Cola, Johnson Controls in case of the ING bank and Lenel in case of Repsol; on the other hand, a large parking management systems manufacturer such as Came-Parkare in the case of Aena.

At Innova Systems Group we developed an ALPR OCR5 technology based on Deep Learning in order to provide a solution that allows maximum integration, versatility, scalability and, of course, maximum accuracy and efficiency. Our SIRAM ALPR license plate recognition solution can be integrated with more than 40 access control systems, both developed by manufacturers of parking management systems (PARKS), and by manufacturers of security systems.



Among the different Integrations with manufacturers of parking management systems we can include:

AMANO

AVC

APD

BFT

CAME-Parkas

CIRCONTROL

DATAPARK

EGLOBALT

EQUIPARK

HUB

IGS

JADEPARK

MEYPAR

Nepote

NETCELER

ORBILITY

ParkHelp

PARQUEARSE

PROSIGA

S & B

SECURITY ACCESS

SKIDATA

TA

ZEAG



Among the different Integrations with manufacturers of access control systems for security, our technology can be integrated with:

Archer

AVIGILON

AXIS

DESICO

Dorleta

FDI MATELEC

GUNNEBO

HONEYWELL

IDIS

Inology

JOHNSON CONTROLS

LENEL

MILESTONE

PAXTON

PRIMION DIGITEK

QONTINUUM

SICE

Softmachine

SUPREMA

VANDERBILT

SIRAM OCR 5 can run over a PC, server, ARM or can be embedded in AXIS Cameras (Edge computing). Once the identification of the license plate has been made, this data can be sent to different types of software:



• Siram Access Control Suite (Suite v3, Suite v4 or Suite v5 Web)

• Public Parking Management Software

• Security access control software

• Other software (scales, video supervision, etc.)



At Innova we are specialized in providing access control, security, marketing and traffic management solutions based on our OCR5 license plate recognition system.



About Innova Systems Group

Innova's mission is to provide solutions for access control and the management of traffic based on innovative technologies such as the recognition of license plates. It is renowned due to its customer service quality, facilitating the personal and professional growth of its employees, encouraging reconciliation measures, a good work environment, equal opportunities, and generating solid and sustainable benefits. All of this, searching the common good of society through a policy of corporate social responsibility which helps and generates opportunities for the most disadvantaged, and taking care of the environment.