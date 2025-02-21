Liverpool Airport Creates Parking Peace of Mind

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has been accredited by the Accredited Airport Parking Provider (AAPP) scheme, reinforcing its commitment to providing a safe, secure, and high-quality parking experience for its customers. This accreditation assures travellers that the Airport’s Meet & Greet parking service meets rigorous industry standards, giving them confidence when choosing the official on-site operator.

The AAPP scheme, launched in 2024 by The International Parking Community (IPC), sets strict standards for airport parking services, ensuring consumer protection and enhanced service quality. Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s accreditation highlights its dedication to vehicle safety, security, and customer service, differentiating it from any unregulated off-site operations in the surrounding area.

Benefits for Motorists

By choosing an AAPP-accredited provider like Liverpool John Lennon Airport, travellers benefit from:

Strict Standards and Audits : Parking providers must adhere to a stringent set of standards and undergo regular audits to ensure compliance.

: Parking providers must adhere to a stringent set of standards and undergo regular audits to ensure compliance. Enhanced Consumer Protection : The scheme ensures a high level of service and safeguards against financial losses, compromised safety, and potential vehicle damage caused by rogue traders.

: The scheme ensures a high level of service and safeguards against financial losses, compromised safety, and potential vehicle damage caused by rogue traders. Consumer Peace of Mind : Motorists can now trust accredited providers, identifiable through an official AAPP badge, guaranteeing the highest level of service. Accredited providers can also be easily found via the website www.aapp.uk

: Motorists can now trust accredited providers, identifiable through an official AAPP badge, guaranteeing the highest level of service. Accredited providers can also be easily found via the website Complaints Procedure : Should issues arise, the scheme offers a clear complaints process, with an escalation path to the IPC for unresolved cases.

: Should issues arise, the scheme offers a clear complaints process, with an escalation path to the IPC for unresolved cases. Consumer Education: A consumer awareness campaign will be rolled out by the IPC to help consumers identify and avoid rogue traders. This will include certified provider listings, social media campaigns, and collaborations with airports nationwide.

Quotes

Will Hurley, CEO of the IPC, commented on the initiative: "The AAPP scheme is designed to give consumers peace of mind when booking airport parking. We are delighted that Liverpool John Lennon Airport has achieved accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to the highest industry standards”

Lucy O’Shaughnessy, Commercial Director of Liverpool John Lennon Airport said, “As the only official onsite Meet and Greet parking provider its really important for us to demonstrate to customers the measures we have in place through the AAPP scheme, in order to give them the peace of mind regarding the care we provide for the safety and security of their vehicle whilst parked on site with us.”

