Stress-free Parking at Mackay Memorial Hospital, Tamsui Campus

Since its completion in 1972, the hospital has provided people with physical, mental, and spiritual healing in a love and caring way. After years of efforts to improve medical care, it was upgraded to a medical center in 2000, and is now rated as a "Severe Acute Hospital". About 2,000 people visit the hospital each day, plus 1,093 hospital beds, visiting patients, medical personnel, etc. These large crowds will drive very busy traffic to the parking lot.

In the medical center with 230 underground parking spaces, there is a huge gap between supply and demand. In order to achieve efficient traffic flow, reduce confusion in the lot, an entrance/exit license plate recognition system was introduced. Make more space and time for this busy parking lot.

Ticketless ANPR

The parking lot seems to have an automatic e-gate it only takes 5 seconds to get in and out. There is no need to worry about rolling down the window to get the ticket, nor to worry about stepping on the gas pedal by mistake when picking up the ticket on the ground. Result in effectively increasing the speed of going in and out the lot.



IP Emergency Intercom

In a huge parking lot, there is no way to call for help when an emergency situation occurs. An intercom is installed at the entrance of the parking lot to provide entering without getting out of the car, and it provides two-way audio and video intercom with the central control room. It is worth mentioning that the numeric keypad attached to the intercom provides motorcycle to enter the parking lot while assisting the license plate recognition system.



Dynamic LED Signage

Provide clear numbers, Chinese and English characters, and dynamic arrows to quickly provide the area with vacancy spaces, give the driver timely information on empty spaces. Reduce driving around the lot looking for parking spaces, and indirectly reduce driving anxiety.









Camera-based PGS with LED

Green is an empty parking space, and red is an occupied space. When driving down the lane, you can find a space in seconds, even the corner space will not be ignored. Among them, the blue light is specifically for handicapped driver. In the hospital parking lot, the demand for handicapped space relatively increased. We hope this color representation can be engraved in the hearts of everyone in the future.



Automatic Payment Station

Obvious appearance, intuitive user interface, along with license plate recognition results to help paying for parking fees faster. By getting rid of tokens and cards, drivers no longer have to worry about losing parking tokens. In addition, it can scan customer’s receipt to discount parking fees and set flexible rates, making parking payment easier.

The development of smart technology is to optimize lifestyle and free the hospital from the "hard to find parking" label.

About Parkxper

Parkxper is an innovative brand from a professional manufacturer and provider of IP CCTV solutions since 1992. We have over 20 years of experience in video processing, software, and hardware research and development. With our extraordinary expertise in video analytics, IP network infrastructure, and R&D, we provide our best value and service to customers like you.