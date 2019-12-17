Portier at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, USA

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is an award-winning gaming destination offering more than 883 slot machines and 28 table games. Complementing the Hotel and Casino are seven restaurants and bars including the World Tour Buffet, Fuel American Grill and Main + Abbey. The indoor live-entertainment venue Anthem, hosts an impressive weekly line-up of concerts and performances from rock, pop, and country to comedy and blues.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City opened the new parking garage at 205 Pearl St. to better serve motorists travelling to

the hotel and casino, as well as serving customers visiting the nearby city-owned Tyson Events Center and the Historic Pearl Street district.

The 245,000-square-foot garage extends over 3rd Street and allows guests to cross safely to the casino through over-the-street parking. The parking garage also has a direct access to a brand-new casino entrance located near the Hard Rock Sportsbook.

The four-storey, covered parking garage has approximately 530 parking spaces and offers a state-of-the-art parking system that shows available spaces to drivers by Portier’s space specific ultrasonic parking sensors. Red and green LED lights clearly indicate where to park your vehicle.

Each parking sensor is also equipped with a unique audio feature. Audio can be used in creating welcoming messages, commercials or additional guidance to visitors. Audio functionality provides an opportunity for smoother and enhanced customer experience whilst it also offers possibility for additional revenue through sales of audio ads.

Portier guidance displays which show the amount of available spaces in each floor and ultrasonic parking sensors were installed in a joint project between the Sioux city and Hard Rock Hotel&Casino.

About Portier

Portier offers complete solutions for parking guidance and management. The Core of the Portier parking solutions is dynamic parking guidance systems that offer the convenience of parking for customers as well as effective parking management for the operators. Some examples of the solutions include space-specific guidance systems with ultrasonic or camera-based detection, dynamic displays connected to third-party systems, induction loop counting for open areas, roadside guidance displays and access control solutions for contract parking.