PowerGo Appoints Ivo van Dam as CEO

PowerGo is proud to announce the appointment of Ivo van Dam as its CEO. Having played a key role in the company’s journey since its foundation, Ivo brings experience, expertise and vision to this new position.

Ivo van Dam has been appointed as the CEO of CPO PowerGo, which has rolled out large-scale and successful projects for companies and governments in seven European countries. PowerGo is the subsidiary of PowerField, a Dutch organization specialized in the generation, storage and supply of solar energy. In 2019, Ivo van Dam joined PowerField in order to develop a broader view on existing and new technologies. As part of this strategy, PowerGo was founded in 2020. Ivo van Dam has served as Chief Technology Officer for both companies.

Recently, the management team decided to direct Ivo’s full attention to PowerGo. Ivo van Dam: ‘’PowerGo has grown from a small team to an organization that has achieved remarkable milestones in a short time. In this new chapter, my focus will be on structuring the company and further accelerating growth to solidify PowerGo’s position in the EV charging industry. I am extremely excited and proud to start this new journey.’’

Jean-Louis Bertholet, CEO of PowerField: ‘’Ivo's appointment as CEO of PowerGo is a logical and exciting next step in the evolution of both PowerField and PowerGo. His deep understanding of the business and commitment to the energy transition make him the ideal person to lead PowerGo through this next phase of growth.’’

Fact box

Ivo van Dam has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, with the last 18 years dedicated to the energy transition with projects in solar, EV charging, and energy storage.

Before joining PowerField and PowerGo, Ivo van Dam has managed the project delivery and engineering unit of Vattenfall.

From 2019, Ivo van Dam was CTO at PowerField and PowerGo, and responsible for project delivery, engineering, and new technology development.

About PowerGo

PowerGo stands for fast, easy and guaranteed green charging. At PowerGo, we make the switch to sustainable mobility accessible to everyone. That is why PowerGo is building a rapidly expanding international (fast) charging network every day. At a large number of locations, from shopping centers to business parks, in cities and in the region.

PowerGo is the subsidiary of PowerField, a Dutch organization specialized in the generation and storage of solar energy. PowerGo's charging points are powered with renewable energy from solar parks. As a result, everyone charges with 100% solar energy. PowerField and PowerGo offer the full solution: generation, storage and use of renewable energy.

As a Charge Point Operator (CPO), PowerGo has rolled out many large-scale and successful projects for partners as Jumbo, Basic-Fit, Radisson Hotel Group, Intratuin, KFC and various governments in seven European countries.