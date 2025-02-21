Scheidt & Bachmann: New Installed Parking System at St. Nicholas Shopping Centre

We’re excited to share the successful installation of our latest parking system at St. Nicholas Shopping Centre! Ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for visitors is always our priority, and we’re proud to have delivered a seamless upgrade.

A huge thank you to Priya Kaur, Centre Manager of St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, for this wonderful feedback:

"We recently had new equipment installed by Scheidt & Bachmann, and the entire process was seamless from start to finish. The delivery was prompt, and the installation was carried out with professionalism and efficiency.

A special shout-out to Jacques Webb and Justin Webb, who were amazing throughout. Their expertise, attention to detail, and friendly approach made the entire experience stress-free. They went above and beyond to ensure everything was set up perfectly and took the time to explain the new system thoroughly.

Highly recommend Scheidt & Bachmann for their excellent service and dedicated team!"

A job well done by our team, ensuring another stress-free and efficient parking solution! Looking for a new parking system? We’d love to help.

