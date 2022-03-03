Get My Parking: Enable Retrofit RFID Access For Legacy Gates

With Get My Parking’s retrofit technology, operators can now enable RFID access in their car parks without having to purchase newly manufactured equipment. GMP Access is capable of upgrading and integrating existing third-party and multi-vendor gates onto a cloud-based parking management system and off-the-shelf RFID readers.

As operators across the US catch up with the mass digitization that has been happening in the parking industry, many are struggling to cover the costs that come with upgrading to touchless technology. Brand new equipment often exceeds the budget allotted to the car park and increases the parking lot’s carbon footprint. On the other hand, upgrading to smart access mechanisms like RFID is inevitable and necessary if car park owners want to keep up with the rapid advancements in parking technology.

With Get My Parking’s IoT-based solutions, operators can enable touchless and fast entry and exit with RFID at their car park without changing their legacy equipment. The Enable Module effectively integrates existing access mechanisms onto the platform using off-the-shelf components. This Plug-N-Play technology allows operators to finish the installation and take their parking business in just four hours.

Upgrading offline gates to RFID-enabled access points helps operators connect and control their barrier gates remotely. They can also monitor the health status of all their equipment from a user-friendly admin dashboard. Enabling smart parking management and contactless access in car parks is essential in an era where consumers are looking for digital reservations and payments for the services they want to avail themselves of.

GMP Access helps operators enable RFID access in their lots using retrofit technology without compromising on the quality of the consumer’s contactless parking experience. Schedule a demo today to see GMP Access’s retrofit technology in action!

About Get My Parking

Get My Parking is an award-winning provider of an Interoperable Smart Parking Platform that connects all parking and mobility stakeholders on a common platform who were until now operating in silos. It comprises a team of doers with a clear mission to digitize the parking industry globally. Get My Parking (GMP) was founded in 2015 by Chirag Jain and Rasik Pansare with a vision to make every parking transaction a sub-conscious experience. With a strong foundation of the team, technology, and partnerships, GMP is creating a future-proof platform to connect the parking industry internally as well with urban mobility players.