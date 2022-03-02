PanStreet Int’l/Schweers Group Focuses on the 'Mobility Revolution'

More and more cities are making ambitious efforts to implement the 'Mobile Revolution' concept with the aim of reclaiming high-quality living and recreation space and of driving forward climate-compatible mobility.



In this context, Connectivity in the field of digital solutions and traffic connections is an unavoidable issue. Our Smart Street Enforcement solutions are exactly targeted at the satisfaction of these needs.



Our comprehensive digital solution Politess® is a modular web-based product consisting of integrated apps to implement parking management, general and local law offences, parking-inventory and occupancy analyses as well as market stands and shift management and makes us an ideal partner for authorities and companies focusing on a SmartCity strategy.



Our latest innovative Android Scan-App Politess® Go for Automatic Number Plate Recognition is characterized by 'Easy Smartphone Scan by walk-ride-drive' in real time in order to carry out inventory, time control and list checks.



It is precisely such a solution that supports the "Mobility Revolution" concept in order to manage stationary traffic and to connect the neighborhood with nearby shop/office/public places for example by means of autonomous electric shuttles like EasyMile.



'Avoiding traffic, Shifting traffic, Improving traffic' is an aim of an urban mobility strategy by the implementation of the model of city of short distances, the promotion of active mobility and publicly accessible mobility services. In this context Parking plays a very important role and may be implemented by a Parklot Management such as Prepaid Tickets, mobile POS parking tickets and Free Flow parking. For all these parking options, our app Politess® Go comes into play, because 'We Love Parking' is our motto.



What do you associate with the term 'Mobility Revolution' and which applications can transform your city in a SmartCity?



Come and connect with us at Intertraffic, Hall 10, Booth 413 from March 29 to April 1, 2022 to discuss your future ideas and needs more deeply. We look forward to seeing you in Amsterdam!

About PanStreet International

In 1988, Schweers developed and manufactured the very first handheld mobile computer with an integrated printer designed for parking enforcement. Now, 30 years and 1,200 municipal customers later, our success is still based on the same fundamental principles. Innovation, ingenuity, quality, and long term goals are the foundation of Schweers' success. By working hand in hand with our customers and partners, we are able to empower each other and find mutually beneficial solutions. From working together, customers in the USA benefit from the lessons learned in Australia, and those in Australia learn from solutions developed in the United Arab Emirates, and thus the circle continues. At Schweers we believe that common goals can only be reached through extensive collaboration.