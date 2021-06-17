Baltimore County Revenue Authority Now Providing Contactless Parking Payments with ParkMobile

ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today a new partnership with the Baltimore County Revenue Authority to provide contactless parking payments in Baltimore County. ParkMobile will be available at 1525 spaces throughout the County. As businesses resume normal operations in the coming months, contactless payments will provide residents and visitors with an easier and safer way to pay for parking without having to touch a meter.

The ParkMobile app has over 24 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the “Start Parking” button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session from their mobile device.

The launch of ParkMobile in Baltimore County expands the company’s footprint across the region. There are currently almost 1.3 million users of the ParkMobile app in the state of Maryland processing over 200,000 transactions every month. The app is also widely available in the DC metro area, Ocean City, Montgomery County, and Frederick County. Beyond the state, ParkMobile can be used to pay for parking in most major cities, including Philadelphia and New York City.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate in order to make County services even more convenient for our residents,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “Baltimore County is excited to partner with ParkMobile to provide a new safe, easy, and contactless way for residents and visitors to pay for parking.”

“We want to welcome Baltimore County to our network,” says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. “We have a large base of users in the immediate area, making it easy for people to use one app for contactless parking payments wherever they go.”

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company’s technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect “Smart 50,” and the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.