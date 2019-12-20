Parkos Teams up with Aeroporti di Roma

Airport parking aggregator Parkos has teamed up with Aeroporti di Roma. Connecting the official airport parking providers of Roma Ciampino and Roma Fiumicino to Parkos’ booking platform, and making the parkings of Aeroporti di Roma bookable to the Parkos customer base.

The Dutch company has secured its first contract with an official airport parking provider in Italy. Parkos is honored to work with the winner of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 ACI Europe Best Airport Awards, Fiumicino airport, and its sister airport, Ciampino.

Leading the way in Italy's online airport parking market, Parkos is now connected to ADR’s online booking system. This means Parkos customers can now book a parking spot at the official parking providers of Aeroporti di Roma. Quadrupling booking growth in the year 2019 at Fiumicino and Ciampino airport, Parkos’ marketing channels give parking providers a profitable channel of revenue. Next to that, Parkos strives for transparency in the airport parking market by sending mystery clients to all of the connected airport parking providers insuring their clients that their car is in safe hands.

Offering more than 11,000 parking spaces across the two airports, visitors of Parkos can book their parking spot at one of ADR’s multilevel indoor car parks or at one of their cheaper, outdoor options.

"Aeroporti di Roma is very pleased to start a new partnership with Parkos", said Raffaele Pasquini, Head of Marketing & Business Development. "Adding this online sales channel will strengthen the performance for easy Parking on the web, giving us the opportunities to highlight products and services we offer for every different cluster of passengers".

About Parkos



Parkos is a booking platform for airport parking. Customers search, compare and book their parking spot via www.parkos.com. Our mission is to make the process of booking a parking space easy, affordable and transparent.

We collaborate with more than 300 parkings in 11 countries. These are located at more than 60 airports in Europe, America and Australia.

About Aeroporti di Roma

Aeroporti di Roma, an Atlantia Group Company, manages and develops the airports of Rome Fiumicino and Ciampino and undertakes other activities relating and complementary to airport management. Fiumicino has two passenger terminals and is dedicated to business and leisure clients on national, international and intercontinental routes. Ciampino is mainly used by low-cost airlines, by express couriers and for General Aviation operations. In 2018, the ADR airport system registered 48.8 million passengers, with over 230 destinations across the world accessible from Rome thanks to around 100 airlines operating in the two airports. Fiumicino confirmed its top-ranking status among the 20 European airports with more than 25 million passengers for quality of the services, technological innovation and efficiency of the infrastructures.