SKIDATA: Perfect Car Park Management at Airports Needs Comprehensive Tools

A major task for car park managers at airports is to offer full service for travelers and business parkers. Thus, it is crucial for managing all car parks centrally and fully integrated into the airport environment. For the parking customers, simple and quick entry and exit, easy payment, and advanced services are key.

Powerful parking management at airports gives operators the opportunity to offer their customers a perfect parking experience at the high convenience and safety levels they expect. It tunes all demands precisely to the operator’s and the customers’ individual needs.

From Pre-book & Fly to Future Business Decisions

Car park operators take big advantage of a powerful Control Center and a parking management system with solutions seamlessly integrated for perfect and efficient management of all car parks:

eCommerce solutions for pre-booking and reservation

Speeding up entry and exit based on license plate recognition

Parking guidance at the entrance and "Find your car again" option based on license plate recognition

Digital payment options, e.g. mobile payment, adapted to the customers' needs

Easy integration of EV-charging and many other services by convenient all-in-one management of parking and EV-charging (tariffs, reports, monitoring)

Powerful business analytics dashboards for making the perfect business decisions

Reduced downtimes due to robust systems

Growth is One Side - Security is the Other

At the same time, the ultimate safety of customer and payment data forms the basis for all operations and, in the end, the customers’ trust in the airport services. The full data ownership and high-security standards, however, can only be achieved by comprehensive data security expertise and the complete integration of the security architecture into the parking management system. Scott Carlson, Director Innovation, Head of Blockchain Security Practice at Kudelski Security, USA, gives advice: “What’s clear about cyber security in airport parking: protect your cloud, data, and storage. To guarantee trust and integrity, you need to focus on the system where you put the data.”



SKIDATA offers an all-in-one package to welcome your customers with seamless digital parking services. It contains all tools you need to manage your car parks adeptly with central access management and ultimate security. On the business side, you can control your yield management and lift your revenues with powerful data analytics.



About SKIDATA

SKIDATA is an international leader in the field of access solutions and their management. Almost 10,000 SKIDATA installations worldwide in ski resorts, stadiums, airports, shopping malls, cities, spa & wellness facilities, trade fairs and amusement parks provide secure and reliable access and entry control for people and vehicles. SKIDATA places great value in providing solutions that are intuitive, easy to use, and secure. The integrated concepts of SKIDATA solutions help clients optimize performance and maximize profits. SKIDATA Group (www.skidata.com) belongs to the publicly traded Swiss Kudelski Group (www.nagra.com), a leading provider of digital security solutions.