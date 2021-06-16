Urbiotica Will Provide More Than 3,000 Sensors to Monitor Parking Spaces in Opole

The city of Opole, located in southern Poland with a population of almost 130,000, had traffic problems in the downtown area. There were few parking spaces available and this shortage had an impact on parking time.

Opole used to have huge traffic congestion daily, as is the case in most cities. This situation has been solved and residents enjoy more efficient parking areas thanks to the fact that it has become a smart city.

We are deploying a big project involving the installation of 3,162 sensors. The installation of these sensors is part of the ITS Opole (Intelligent Transportation System) project. This project aims to optimize mobility throughout the city with various improvement modules. The parking area is intended to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space by indicating the number of parking spots available at any given time, thus limiting the number of kilometers driven to park.

The sensor infrastructure will provide a basis for improving mobility in the city, its installation will improve the management of reserved parking areas, such as loading and unloading bays, avoiding trucks or delivery vans parked in double lines obstructing traffic.

Another alternative is to optimize the management of regulated parking areas for people with reduced mobility (PRM), which are essential for these users since they are adapted to facilitate entry and exit of the vehicle.

The sensor chosen for this project was U-Spot DUO, a single space detection sensor that combines magnetic and infrared detection with 98% accuracy and up to 10 years of useful life.

Our parking detection system remains in first position in terms of smart parking technologies installed in Poland thanks to this big project deployed by SPRINT and Zir Systemy.

We have established as leaders in Poland, which relies on the effectiveness of our systems to improve traffic flow and achieve a more efficient and pleasant city for its citizens. We facilitate the search for parking spaces and improve the mobility experience and citizen satisfaction.

Thanks to the installation of the U-Spot DUO sensors, citizens will be able to reduce parking time as they are guided directly to free parking spaces. Traffic is reduced by up to 30% by avoiding cars looking for parking spaces, which means a proportional reduction in the pollution generated

About Urbiotica

Urbiotica was established in 2008 with a very clear foundational vision: technology based on wireless sensor networks will transform how we manage our cities.

Urbiotica leads the revolution of the Internet of Things applied to Smart Cities. The projects implemented in more than 20 countries position us as the leading technology company in the development of smart solutions based on sensor systems, designed to manage urban space more efficiently and sustainably.