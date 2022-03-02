Beweging.net and WPS Project

Beweging.net is a network of social organizations with offices all over Belgium. As a non-profit organization, Beweging.net offers solutions to all kinds of challenges related to the well-being of today's society.



The paths between Beweging.net and WPS have crossed in the past, with WPS providing a parking solution for location Turnhout. In Turnhout, WPS delivered a classic parking installation, including tickets, payment machines and validation/discount scanners.

The Challenge



The most recent collaboration concerns location Mechelen. A big difference at this location is the request for our Ticketless Parking solution. Beweging.net has opted for this approach because there is too little manpower at the Mechelen location to properly manage the parking facilities. The payments are not an issue, but the automatic license plate recognition (ANPR) is. The ANPR turned out not to be entirely watertight.

The Solution

What does WPS do when a customer chooses Ticketless Parking, a solution that is based on license plate recognition, but ANPR is not an option? Prior to the project, we brainstormed extensively until we finally arrived at a solid code-based solution.



Subscription holders now easily drive-in with their MIFARE card, and because the parking locations in Turnhout and Mechelen are linked, the card offers flexibility in use. Visitors drive in and out with a code they enter on the touchscreen of the entry or exit terminal. The code is only valid on the day of the visit and is issued in advance together with an invitation. In this way, we can offer an extremely reliable and simple system and there are no consumables or moving parts in the terminals.

The Result

With our ParkiD software platform, Beweging.net has a reliable, innovative and future-proof parking management system. In addition, the system allows for more efficient parking management. All locations in Belgium can be managed centrally from our web-based ParkiD software platform.



To fully service Beweging.net, WPS also provided cabling and civil works. We also provided vandal-proof barriers and continue to perform frequent maintenance on the installations through a maintenance contract.



The entire system is installed in the center of Mechelen, under the famous Sint-Romboutstoren, and both are worth a visit.

About WPS

